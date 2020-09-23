New iPad falls from Apple tree

FROM the early reviews, it appears that another good fruit has fallen from the Apple tree of products to make our lives easier, productive and fun.

Speculation was high that Apple was going to release the newest iPhone but instead, we got the hottest iPad Air. It appears we will have to wait until later in the year for that new 5G-friendly phone .

“With a more affordable price plus the latest, super-fast A14 processor and more, the 2020 iPad Air looks like it will deliver a lot of bang for your buck,” says Michael Potuck, the editor for 9to5Mac. He also points out that this iPad comes with Apple's new chip which “puts the iPad Pro in a funny position as the iPad Air will have a faster processor, at least for some period of time”.

The iPad Air in silver, space gray, rose gold, green, and sky blue, priced at US$599, will be available next month — nicely timed as a Christmas present for Apple enthusiasts.