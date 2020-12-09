New ways to use Instagram

Instagram has added a few features, including the ability to watch videos with friends during a video call. You can now also reply (or forward) to a specific message on the platform.

Instagram recently added the ability to reply to a specific message to help keep conversations contextual. This feature is similar to WhatsApp. Just tap and hold the message and Instagram will display a 'Reply' label at the bottom. Just press it and you're done. You can forward a message by following the same steps.

If you have two Instagram accounts and both are logged in, you can now easily switch by double tapping on the profile photo located at the bottom right of your feed. If you have more than two Instagram accounts, then you can switch by long pressing on the profile, and the app will show all your accounts. You can then tap on whichever account you wish to use.