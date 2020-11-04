Nintendo Hades tops European list

Nintendo's Hades tops the list of most-downloaded Switch eShop games this past month across Europe. This indie favourite beat out Super Mario 3D All-Stars . Its a back-to-back win since Hades was voted as the Nintendo Life eShop game of the month back in September.

The full list is based on the number of Nintendo eShop downloads (so no physical sales).

1. Hades

2. Super Mario 3D All-Stars

3. Minecraft

4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

5. FIFA 21 Legacy Edition

6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7. Pikmin 3 Deluxe

8. Stardew Valley

9. The Survivalists

10. Pokémon Sword

11. Minecraft Dungeons

12. 51 Worldwide Games

13. Ori and the Will of the Wisps

14. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

15. Super Smash Bros Ultimate