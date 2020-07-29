No more worries, unhackable Internet

THERE are still people who are not convinced that anything online is safe. The hacking of some of the world's best-known companies, from banking to shopping, heightens their distrust.

It is a situation which is particularly disturbing for financial institutions and government agencies whom we expect to protect our sensitive data as well as secure critical facilities.

The anxiety has led to calls for a new Internet on which no one can intrude and steal data or threaten nations.

It is a quest which the US Government is pursuing in light of reported attacks on their electoral systems, and the possible enemy takeover of installations such as power grids.

The US plans to create a parallel quantum Internet “that could be used by... government departments and banks to send [sensitive] information without intrusion”.

This new network would utilise the laws of quantum mechanics to more securely transfer information by sending tiny particles down cables or fibre. These quantum networks use the strange behaviour of quantum bits, or “qubits”, to transmit information at high speed.

Unlike traditional computers in which bits must have a value of either zero or one, a qubit can represent a zero, a one, or both values simultaneously. Recipients would be alerted to an interception, and the intruder would only see a scrambled message.

The US Department of Energy, which is overseeing the project, expects that it would take ten years to have a functional system.

Till then we can only hope that both companies and governments can protect against further data breaches, which can damage our faith in sharing information – especially the personal kind – online.