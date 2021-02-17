One year later, no going back

It has been nearly a year since the pandemic started to impact the world of work. Governments introduced a broad range of public health measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. Both public and private sectors were dramatically affected. Before long, it was clear how ill-prepared we were to respond to this devastating situation.

The impact was tough on our educational sector where teachers and their students entered a new tutoring world, based on technology tools' availability. We are still working to address the access gap to Internet services, and for some families, the challenge remains to provide their children with the now requisite laptop. Fortunately, several private sector companies have allied with the Government to provide more tools and expand Internet services access.

But it is the workplace where the more significant challenges emerged, as companies faced a new reality of existence. Business leaders reviewed their operations and, in most cases, realised that the technology transformation they had long planned and delayed had to be implemented if they were to sustain operations. Besides the investment in technology, companies had to factor in a new dispensation of work from home as several companies promptly embraced while others hesitated for one reason or another.

In this new environment, a few new realities emerged in the management of people. Among them is that it is clear that most employees in office jobs will likely never return there full time. Strong evidence emerged with school closures, including nurseries, and health restrictions eliminating babysitting by older relatives such as grandparents.

The work-from-home (WFH) regime has generated considerable concern for data safety and the spectre of intrusions into company networks through sharing of passwords and other lack of confidentiality. With the tremendous increase in technology usage, there is an increased possibility of cybercrimes perpetrated on the unsuspecting. Additionally, since devices have become integral to productivity, protection of company data is increasingly under threat. Fortunately, there is an increased awareness of the threats. More and more companies are emerging to help companies and individuals better understand the dangers and counter intrusions.

The national drive to respond to the pandemic has gone far beyond dealing with a health threat to a march towards reorganising our lives. Necessary changes have already happened, but much more requires significant study and analysis to ensure sustainable change.

What began as a rushed reaction during a crisis has evolved into an increasingly coordinated response, generating a fresh look at how we organise our lives and the reality that there is no going back.