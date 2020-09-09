Photographers never give up their cameras

Each release of smartphones seems aimed at putting photographers out of business. But professional shutterbugs take it all in stride by taking advantage of features-filled phones, while getting the most out of the high-precision cameras over their shoulders.

Photographers have good reason to keep up with the exciting changes in the cameras they have come to rely on for specialised shooting. Top camera manufacturers respond to their needs by releasing upgrades as well as brand new models. The multitude of digital camera options ranges from DSLR cameras with interchangeable lenses, image stabilisation and an electronic viewfinder, to full-frame DSLR or mirrorless cameras with an optical-electronic viewfinder.

If you are the adventure-loving type, go for the latest GoPro Hero Black, which got rid of the frame that was required to mount the camera. And it's still waterproof to 10 metres (33 feet) — great for catching underwater scenes off Ocho Rios beaches.

Experienced photogs could opt for the SonyA7 II offering the photo and video quality that only a full-frame camera can produce; and for just under US$1,000 you get a lens with it. Sony has built a good reputation in electronics, and their cameras match any of the best known brands.

How about capturing pictures of Jamaica's most beautiful landscapes without leaving the ground. It's time for a drone with a great camera. Make way for Mavic Air, “a folding 4K mini drone that's close to perfect”. It's a quadcopter that can shoot lovely 4K video and it's small enough to fit into a pocket, great for travel around the country. It's a sure bet for the pros who now whip out a drone to deliver those spectacular shots used to show real estate for sale.