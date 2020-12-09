Protect our remittances

A recent blog from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cautions that cybersecurity has become a threat to financial stability.

The authors, Jennifer Elliott and Nigel Jenkinson, point to how pervasive online transactions have become. They point particularly to one of the most important transactions involving our families, both at home and abroad, the remittance. They ask what if a cyber attack takes the bank down and a remittance doesn't go through?

Amid the worsening pandemic there has been one positive, an increase in remittances. It is a sign that those abroad have stepped up further to help those back home.

The IMF blog warns how swiftly and devastatingly a cyber attack could impact our core financial systems, causing a critical loss of confidence and hurting the most vulnerable. The trapping of liquidity is thus one possible fallout.

“...Households and companies could lose access to deposits and payments. Under extreme scenarios investors and depositors may demand their funds or try to cancel their accounts or other services and products they regularly use,” the IMF blog highlights.

A few months ago as we observed Computer Security Month, among the issues highlighted were the dangers lurking online and the need to implement safeguards at every stage of online activities. Our attitude should not be that these are activities in another part of the online world, and therefore we are not susceptible to attack. The truth is that hackers all over the world are relentless in their search for opportunities to break in and enter your online sphere, where they can cause havoc by harvesting vital information and fleecing the unsuspecting of their savings.

Attacks are commonplace and not restricted to individuals as they affect both large and small companies and institutions, and there is no restriction by country size or borders.

“Many national financial systems are not yet ready to manage attacks, while international coordination is still weak,” the IMF blog says in pointing to the challenges of protection.

Given the dangers and the need to maintain confidence in the financial services, the IMF researchers point to some critical strategies. Topping their list is “mapping key operational and technological interconnections and critical infrastructure”. They note, “Better incorporating cyber risk into financial stability analysis will improve the ability to understand and mitigate system-wide risk.”

In our case, it is clear that we must conduct a thorough assessment of the impact of the possible threats we are likely to face and determine the investment required to stave off attacks. We could be faced with a far higher costs to repair the damage.

Another recommendation involves increased cross-border cooperation. Already, regional institutions such as our central banks and major financial institutions have seen the value of collaboration in these matters. After all, their brand reputations face the prospect of severe and irreparable damage.

Response and recovery strategies are also on the IMF blog list, which confirmed that “international arrangements are necessary to support response and recovery in cross-border institutions and services”.

One thing is sure: our cyber protection laws must be robust, trustworthy and adequate, and not biased against any grouping or individuals. There must be a mechanism for sharing of information on threats, attacks and responses in both the public and private sectors. Such exchanges add critical defence against future attacks.

Also crucial is deterrence through confiscating the proceeds of crime, and vigorous prosecution as we have seen with those caught in recent scams. Our crime fighters must also continue to partner with regional and international players to fight the cyber attack scourge.

Finally, our capacity to deal with the cyber threat calls for a recalculation of investment in our resources to fight off attacks. As the IMF researchers have pointed out, “The COVID-19 crisis has highlighted the decisive role that connectivity plays in the developing world. Harnessing technology safely and securely will continue to be central to the development, and with it a need to ensure that cyber risk is addressed.”

If there is one lesson to be learnt from the pandemic, it is that national, regional and international cooperation is necessary if we are to recover and thrive.

