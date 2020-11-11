Rave reviews for new Spider-Man on PlayStation 5

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales , the upcoming spin-off game to PlayStation 4's (PS4) Marvel's Spider-Man is one of the big launch titles for the PlayStation 5 (PS5) due out tomorrow. Early reviews heap a lot of praise on the new game and console combination.

On Metacritic, the game has pulled in 85/100 from 58 reviews. The more game-centric outlets praised it the most, while the more generic newspapers and entertainment blogs were slightly less impressed.

Meantime, new PlayStation 5 owners are encouraged to pick up additional accessories to get the most out of the brand new console.

First, there's the controller. Every new PS5 includes one DualSense controller. Unlike the DualShock controllers, the DualSense has a two-colour scheme and a more ergonomic design. The controller also features adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone and haptic feedback, with some games taking advantage of the controller's features to provide more immersion.

The DualSense can connect to Android devices wirelessly. PCs can also connect via Bluetooth or USB cable.