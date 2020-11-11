S-O-S Save Our Stars

Our entertainment industry in on the brink of collapse and our most endearing stars face an uncertain future. The absence of performing venues affects the performers whom we have grown to love, admire and support.

Promoters who have invested money, time and energy into pushing our outstanding talent are in the crosshairs of the pandemic's gun.

COVID-19 protocols have forced the cancellation of performances from intimate- to stadia-sized. The Government, too, has suffered the loss of taxes from entertainment activities. Even the roadside vendors who gather outside venues used to stage big concerts are suffering.

When we attempt to calculate the impact of the absence of entertainment, it amounts to millions of dollars. Conversations with many leaders of the critical groups paint a picture that is not encouraging. Yet we should not adopt a posture of pessimism and wallow in a pool of misery. We have heard, time and time again since this crisis emerged, that we should not lose an excellent opportunity to lift ourselves and adopt alternative approaches to save our situation.

The opportunity of saving our stars demands that we gather all interests together to forge a plan of action. One such approach has already been put in place with the staging of a fund-raising concert featuring this country's very best entertainers along with their friends and supporters from around the world.

This concert was free, but it showed that there is a worldwide audience for the Jamaican music brand. We expected the next step to be our promoters seizing this opportunity and mounting a series of concerts for an international audience, but this time offering the content for a small fee. The potential income would far outstrip that earned from a live concert at a local venue and set the stage for subsequent shows.

The current situation reminds us all how music stars reacted to the reduction in record sales. They turned, instead, to live concerts which not only garnered them millions but also boosted record sales well beyond their chart-topping performances.

There has also been a dramatic change in the consumption of music with record buying pumped up by online purchases from the likes of Apple (at US$0.99 per cut) and driving album sales. These instances show that artistes no longer needed to live off concerts. Those were replaced by the incremental purchases of a single cut from what would have been a 12-piece album. The result is that their productions had a longer shelf life and exposure to their talent reached a far more expansive and ready-to-purchase audience.

These lessons of the past and present should trigger fresh responses to the current dilemma. Jamaica has produced some of the world's best entertainment talent, and their content remains in high demand as shown by the awards, recognition and collaborations with many international stars. Grammy award winner Koffee has already teamed up with none other than John Legend in what is well on its way to being regarded as a legendary collaboration. Teaming up in the studio should not be the only approach to the current challenges.

We recommend a coming together of stakeholder interests in the entertainment industry to map out some common strategies. There is no doubt that the minister responsible, Olivia Grange CD, will lend her good offices to facilitating such a gathering. Her office has long demonstrated unstinting support for the sector. However, we do not suggest that the Government should lead this effort. Too often we rely on the State to make the first move, creating the impression that they are the only ones who can lead us out of challenging times.

If ever there was a time for the use of technology for an initiative, it is now. Bringing all the interests together on a Zoom call is a straightforward task, and the stature of the critical players strongly suggests that we can save our stars by developing a plan of action which is workable and profitable for all concerned.

