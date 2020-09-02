Samsung Fold unfolded
The Digital Life
It is an irresistible headline. After all, it's been a long time coming since a previous version folded. Samsung has learnt its lessons... remember the phones which caught fire? Samsung also listens, and it's clear with this new phone. At a whopping price of US$2,000 it delivers more upgrades than ever.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 in mystic bronze and mystic black allows for better multitasking, with its side-by-side screens and a flex so you can prop up into laptop mode. It boasts a bigger 7.6 inches display and the hideaway hinge uses sweeper technology to keep away dust and debris. The Multi-Active Window accommodates multiple apps side by side and the option of rearranging them.
No worries about speed and battery life, a faster Snapdragon 865 Plus processor and a larger 4,500 mAh battery give all the drive you expect to use 5G. The notch on the main screen is gone, replaced by a small cut-out for a selfie camera. Add auto framing with the 12 MP cameras and you can even let your subjects see themselves while you are taking their picture.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, due out September 18, will have 256GB storage and 12GB of RAM and features larger cover and main displays measuring 6.2 inches and 7.6 inches, respectively.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy