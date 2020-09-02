Samsung Fold unfolded

It is an irresistible headline. After all, it's been a long time coming since a previous version folded. Samsung has learnt its lessons... remember the phones which caught fire? Samsung also listens, and it's clear with this new phone. At a whopping price of US$2,000 it delivers more upgrades than ever.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 in mystic bronze and mystic black allows for better multitasking, with its side-by-side screens and a flex so you can prop up into laptop mode. It boasts a bigger 7.6 inches display and the hideaway hinge uses sweeper technology to keep away dust and debris. The Multi-Active Window accommodates multiple apps side by side and the option of rearranging them.

No worries about speed and battery life, a faster Snapdragon 865 Plus processor and a larger 4,500 mAh battery give all the drive you expect to use 5G. The notch on the main screen is gone, replaced by a small cut-out for a selfie camera. Add auto framing with the 12 MP cameras and you can even let your subjects see themselves while you are taking their picture.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, due out September 18, will have 256GB storage and 12GB of RAM and features larger cover and main displays measuring 6.2 inches and 7.6 inches, respectively.