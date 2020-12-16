Samsung Note 21 disappearing

Rumour is giving way to the fact that Samsung Note 21 will be the last in the series. Multiple sources confirm that Samsung is set to add the S Pen to the S 21 phones, thus ending the exclusive Note tool.

Samsung is set to unveil a new trio of Galaxy S-series flagships next year and plan to introduce two Galaxy Z Fold 3 variants and two Galaxy Z Flip 2 models

One reviewer says that “foldable designs remain a significantly more challenging and delicate task than conventional slabs of silicon, and believe it or not, Samsung could take on the daunting mission of manufacturing four of these tricky products at once, starting in August 2021”.