Samsung smarts: Lost & found
Samsung gave us much more than just the smartest phones on the market with the Galaxy S21 series release. Unpacked was Samsung's SmartTag, a small, battery-powered device that you can attach to things like a wallet, backpack or even your pet to make them easier to locate if lost.
There are two different types of SmartTags. The first, available alongside the Galaxy S21 line-up uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) as its connection standard. The other version, called SmartTag Plus, will use ultra-wideband connectivity (UWB).
The two versions are needed because not all Samsung Galaxy phones support UWB, but they do all support BLE. Only the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the Galaxy S21 Plus and S21 Ultra support UWB.
The SmartTag available for the Galaxy S21 sells at US$30 each, US$50 for two and US$85 for a four-pack. The UWB version will be US$40 each and US$65 for a two-pack.
