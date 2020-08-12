Samsung unveils a PC in your pocket smartphone

1. Each year the big cellphone makers send us rushing to see the latest gadgets and determining whether we are ready for an upgrade. Samsung has done it again, unveiling the newest iteration of the Note series, described as “a PC in your pocket”.

And for those who bought the Note 10, it may be a little early for you to upgrade. But the big pitch is to those with Note9s who see the new phone as making a quantum leap towards 5G.

The Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G strike a balance between beauty and brawn, with three stunning metallic colours and the most hardened Gorilla glass ever in a smartphone.

The array of cameras deliver vivid video that is cinema-like, utilising telephoto and ultra-wide-angle lenses. No need to turn on the phone to write a note, pull out the S pen and write on the surface. The S pen also has even more tricks up its sleeve, including responding to search requests.

2. Back-to-school gadgets abound, just in time to renew students' interest in classroom learning. The list includes a few items to help big students and little learners ready for a brand-new year and a one-of-a-kind back-to-school experience.

How about an alarm clock to ensure your child gets up and ready on time. The Soluna Light Alarm Clock (US$32.99) is a colour-changing, glow light alarm clock. It simulates sunrise and sunset for a smooth start or end to the day. It also comes with temperature, calendar and language options. Included is a USB port to charge devices.

Portable Laptop Stand & Lap Desk (US$39.95) — A great help to reduce back and neck strain since its adjustable for multiple heights whether sitting or standing.

Insta Studio (US$19.99) — A handy tool for making a video to share with friends. It is a hands-free video creator that adults will be happy to share and “offer to help” produce fun and funny videos.

3. Tesla, fresh from its success with electric vehicles and record-making SpaceX flight, is secretly working on something for children's safety.

The new product is said to be a smartwatch with several safety features, including allowing parents to track their children by sending messages to the smart device. The possibilities that arise from syncing a kid's smartwatch could allow for auto-chauffeur vehicles to take children to and from school in Tesla self-driving cars.