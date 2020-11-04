Schools out, technology in!

NEWS of the resumption of face-to-face classes in nearly 20 schools has drawn mixed reactions. In some quarters there is relief, and in others renewed anxiety.

A significant lapse in communication between the Ministry of Education and the leaders of the schools in the planned pilot did not help. The responses are understandable, given those most affected — our beloved children and teachers.

This first phase of school reopening, meant to be a test of our systems, will serve as a crucial determinant of the future.

Over the past few months we have faced the prospect of homeschooling with a difference. For many parents it has been an eye-opening experience — one that has given them new-found respect for the exemplary people who make up the teaching profession.

We often see pictures of students taking classes online under the guidance of teachers who are either in special classrooms or working from their homes.

Unfortunately, not all students can benefit from online classes. Some are left out either because they do not have a device or there is no Internet service in their area. It is particularly challenging in households in which there are several children who all need to use the only available device, usually a smartphone. Reliance on these, instead of tablets or computers, compounds the problem since some of the phones are not as 'smart' as advertised.

So, in many cases, in addition to parents' usual back-to-school preparations of new uniforms, shoes and trendy book bags, they now have to add tablets for classroom sessions and homework. There are many who simply cannot afford these devices.

The Ministry of Education has moved to fill these gaps through partnerships with the media and telecoms companies. Many in the private sector as well as non-governmental organisations have also moved to pitch in to ensure that no student is left behind. These short-term measures are a good start, but now that we have embraced technology in such a considerable measure, it is time to look beyond the immediate demands and devise a plan for the foreseeable future.

This generation has grown up and only used the devices, which are an integral part of our future development. Now that technology has stepped into the breach it will continue to play a crucial role in educating future generations.

However, in the Ministry of Education's effort to transform schools as technology centres for both students and teachers, equipment alone will not satisfy the critical goals. The training of teachers in the use of tools, curriculum preparation, testings, and preparation of texts are also among the essential requirements.

It is clear that in a world where knowledge is a mouse click away the role of the educator must change too. We owe them a debt of gratitude for their continued commitment to our children and the future of our country. Mere lip service will no longer suffice; their sacrifices deserve an overhaul of their compensation and support mechanisms.

We can put in place all the technology and the physical systems to ensure that our students have access to modern modes of learning, but if these systems are to be beneficial, recognition and support for our teachers must be uppermost in our consideration.

In the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report points to several outcomes on the future of education. It suggests that coronavirus-related disruption can give educators time to rethink the sector. We have talked at length about transforming our education system. This is a golden opportunity to devise a plan worthy of implementation.

