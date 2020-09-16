September is Pokemon Go Mega month

September is Pokemon Go month, three weeks of exercises rotating around Mega Evolutions. Fans of the game in Jamaica are already having loads of fun, especially those in the games family at eSports Jamaica. New Field Research assignments are live, with the Research Breakthrough winners getting to Alolan Raichu. An even bigger reward is waiting for those who finish as many Field Research as possible during the month.

If you have the time to dedicate, you could earn one stamp for each of the primary errands you run, and with seven stamps you will reach a Research Breakthrough and get that long-sought contact with Alolan Raichu. You will find more Field Research errands randomly drawn from a big pool at The Silph Road.

September's Community Day on September 20 revives the Porygon, the virtual Pokemon.