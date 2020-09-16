September is Pokemon Go Mega month
September is Pokemon Go month, three weeks of exercises rotating around Mega Evolutions. Fans of the game in Jamaica are already having loads of fun, especially those in the games family at eSports Jamaica. New Field Research assignments are live, with the Research Breakthrough winners getting to Alolan Raichu. An even bigger reward is waiting for those who finish as many Field Research as possible during the month.
If you have the time to dedicate, you could earn one stamp for each of the primary errands you run, and with seven stamps you will reach a Research Breakthrough and get that long-sought contact with Alolan Raichu. You will find more Field Research errands randomly drawn from a big pool at The Silph Road.
September's Community Day on September 20 revives the Porygon, the virtual Pokemon.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy