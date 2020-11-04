Simple passwords make you vulnerable

Take time to make good passwords. Using passwords or access codes that are easy to guess make your systems vulnerable to attack, even if benign.

A reminder of the importance of this comes from an incident at the company WeWork, which used a simple password shared by employees.

It turns out that a customer was able to guess it and had access to printer settings and print jobs. A WeWork employee mistakenly left the account logged in at customer Jake Elsley's office.

WeWork customers are typically assigned a seven-digit usernames and four-digit passcodes for printing documents at WeWork locations. But the username for the account used by WeWork employees was just four-digits: 9999.

Elsley told TechCrunch that he guessed the password because it was the same as the username.

The password 9999 is ranked as one of the most common in use today, making it highly insecure.

It's estimated that 10 per cent of Internet users are guilty of using at least one of the top 25 most popular passwords. Three per cent of people use the very worst password: 123456.

The whole point of a password is to put in place a barrier between a hacker and the network, system, device, programme, or account you want to protect. So the more obvious the password, the weaker that barrier.