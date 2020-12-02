Smarter than Alexa?
The Digital Life
Just when you thought Alexa was smart, news comes that Google Assistant is smarter. The newest smart command allows you to order the ' Assistant ' to turn on and off your home lights at specific times and schedule functions for a number of days.
This feature is limited specifically to Google's smart home devices including the Nest Mini, Google Nest Hub Max or any of the best Google Home speakers. Google also notes on its support page that you may cancel scheduled actions as a group or on a per-device basis.
So you can now add time commands to the list such as, “Hey Google, unlock the front door for me at 2:00 pm,” and the best Google Home compatible devices will carry out your command.
And if you needed further proof of how smart Google Assistant is, let's look at some more of its useful tricks. Simply ask and it can send voice messages to your family and friends. How about sending a message to your partner to bring something home from a specific grocery store? And you can do that hands free.
In addition, Google Assistant breaks the language barrier by providing instant translations. All you have to do is say, “Hey Google, turn on interpreter mode.” Specify the language you want translated by saying, for example, “Hey Google, interpret Spanish to English.” Google Assistant will translate the conversation and read it out loud. You'll also get a real-time transcript on your device's smart display.
