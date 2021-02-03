Snake Eyes & Hasbro link making waves
Gamers are going gaga over the news that Fortnite's latest in-game outfit based on G I Joe's Snake Eyes will also include a real-life action figure from Hasbro.
Snake Eyes full set includes the Katana Pickaxe and Katana Back Bling. As for the Fortnite G I Joe Collab Snake Eyes: Zero Point Edition action figure, it costs US$39.99 and includes Snake Eyes' Katana — Morning Light — and a sheath accessory inspired by the G I Joe universe. Snake Eyes is just the latest example of Fortnite's crossover with pop culture and follows such characters as Sarah Connor, T-800, The Predator, and so much more.
This edition also includes such Fortnite items as the Harpoon Launcher, Boogie Bomb, Grenade, Clinger, Chiller Grenade, as well as the Submachine weapon and Mythic Shockwave Launcher accessories featuring the Weathered Black Wrap deco as seen in-game.
Unfortunately, it appears the Snake Eyes figure will not ship out until around January 15, 2022. While you may have to wait until next year to receive this special edition Snake Eyes action figure, the Snake Eyes film is set to be released in theatres on October 22, 2021. Snake Eyes stars Henry Golding as the iconic character who will train to become a member of the Arashikage Clan.
A lot has happened with G I Joe, since he was introduced in 1982, appearing in cartoons, comic books, video games, and live-action films over the past four decades. A new game, G I Joe: Operation Blackout, was released in October last year.
