Sony's PlayStation 5 is here

Sony's big reveal of its new PlayStation 5 showcase is set for this afternoon on Twitch and YouTube from 1:00 pm. According to Gamespot, the event will showcase current games as well as those coming in the future from first and third parties.

Gamespot insider says, “We know that Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart are both scheduled to release near the system's launch. Neither has a firm release date. Other games, such as the Demon's Souls remake, don't have release windows yet.”

Games fans will be eager to learn whether there is a release date or price for the PS5. Sony may decide to make an announcement today since Microsoft has set November 10 for the release of the Xbox Series X/S. We already know the Series X will cost US$500, while the less-powerful Series S will sell at US$300. Gamespot points out that there is not likely to be a big price difference between Sony's PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition, which has the added disc drive.