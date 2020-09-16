Sony's PlayStation 5 is here
Sony's big reveal of its new PlayStation 5 showcase is set for this afternoon on Twitch and YouTube from 1:00 pm. According to Gamespot, the event will showcase current games as well as those coming in the future from first and third parties.
Gamespot insider says, “We know that Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart are both scheduled to release near the system's launch. Neither has a firm release date. Other games, such as the Demon's Souls remake, don't have release windows yet.”
Games fans will be eager to learn whether there is a release date or price for the PS5. Sony may decide to make an announcement today since Microsoft has set November 10 for the release of the Xbox Series X/S. We already know the Series X will cost US$500, while the less-powerful Series S will sell at US$300. Gamespot points out that there is not likely to be a big price difference between Sony's PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition, which has the added disc drive.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy