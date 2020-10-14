Still using Windows 7? Beware!

YOU could be open to a security risk by continuing with Windows 7 on your computer. Microsoft introduced the operating system in 2009, and support ended earlier this year. Microsoft warned then that not upgrading to Windows 10 would make computers more vulnerable to security risks. However, the number of people dropping Windows 7 for 10 has ground to a halt this year.

Windows 7 still holds a considerable 22.71 per cent chunk of the desktop OS market, a drop of less than two per cent compared to the start of the year. When looking at month-on-month figures, Windows 7 recently saw its share of the desktop operating system market decrease, as reported by Windows Latest.

The slowdown in the number of people upgrading to Windows 10, along with the significant number of PC fans using out-of-date software, poses a big problem for Microsoft.

One issue holding people back might be the cost of purchasing Windows 10. A free upgrade programme that was running is no longer available. But the cost of forking out for Windows 10 far outweighs the risks associated with still running Windows 7, according to ESET's Jake Moore.

Meanwhile, yesterday was not only new iPhone day, it was also the last day of support for Office 2010 and Office 2016 for Mac. After yesterday's Patch Tuesday fixes and updates, Microsoft won't provide any further security updates, bug fixes or technical support for these products. Office 2010 and 2016 for Mac can still be used but will no longer be officially supported. Time to move to Office 365.