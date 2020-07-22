TECH GURU — Stacey Hines

If ever there was a time for technology leadership, it is now.

The whole world has come to rely on the tools and services which have become a key part of living, and the drive to ensure that no country is left behind falls to several key people. Among them is Stacey Hines, president of the Jamaica Computer Society (JCS), who has vowed to “reignite the JCS membership” and establish the community as the advocacy and information hub for information and communications technology (ICT) in Jamaica.

She expects to renew JCS's local, global, and Diaspora mandate to align with serving the relevant technology support needs of the public, private, and academic sectors; and to revolutionise the impact of the JCS and its value through building sustainable partnerships that further Jamaica's digital agenda.

That may seem a tall order, but Hines is not short of the experience to drive this mission. She is the group strategic planner of the ICD Group, chair of DRT Communications Ltd, a director of Innovate 10X, and as well as a former chairman of Lifespan Spring Water.

Under her leadership, the JCS is expected to align with Jamaica's National Development Plan — Vision 2030 — which envisages “a technology-enabled society with key strategies of integrating science and technology into all areas of development, and creating a dynamic and responsive national innovation system”.

Hines has been drafted into the Ministry of Technology's SME Go Digital subcommittee as well as the PSOJ's innovation subcommittee.

She still must make time to lead her company, Epic Transformation, now set to run a boot camp geared towards helping MSMEs build their online presence with the backing of MasterCard.

