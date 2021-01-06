Tech resolutions worth pursuing

A s is customary at the start of a new year, we begin with a series of critical activities intended to make the next 12 months a success. So here's our list, compiled at Digital Life , as we survey the technology landscape. We hope that we can look back a year from today and report achievement of most of these resolutions.

Resolution 1: That the Government's technology thrust will be consistent with the needs of the public. In particular, we look forward to the implementation of a national ID system with the appropriate safeguards, such that the public will not be reluctant to embrace it. We need to move beyond politics and move Jamaica into First-World technology status.

Resolution 2: That Government works assiduously to ensure a radical revamp of the educational system to reflect the urgent need for every student to have an equal opportunity to access the advanced teaching methods forced on us by the pandemic. Investment-appropriate technology must aim at creating the right environment for learning both at home and in the classroom.

Resolution 3: That Government addresses the critical needs of the agricultural sector to reduce the impact of annual natural calamities and build resilience to face the kinds of shocks such as the pandemic generated. Technology should be at the forefront of the drive to make the agricultural sector the next most important industry after tourism.

Resolution 4: That the private sector adopts a fresh approach to technology, recognising the value in the overall development of enterprise and the critical workforce. A commitment to investment in infrastructure should be matched by investment in human resource training and development.

Resolution 5: That work-from-home policies be solidified based on transparency and respect for the worker along with removal of any doubt about their capacity to deliver as much as when they are at the workplace. That means flexible work arrangements, enabling employees to fulfil their professional duties securely from anywhere.

Resolution 6: That digital transformation is prioritised. The pandemic forced us to make a dramatic shift, but we should seize the opportunity not just to catch up, but to advance plans such that our operations benefit from the best use of technology to enhance production capacity and output. According to Gartner, implementing new technologies to adapt to evolving consumer expectations and to improve business processes is no longer optional for companies that want to stay relevant.

Resolution 7: That all licensing agreements are up to date and are value for money. The same is true of investment and maintenance of hardware. Conduct an early evaluation and make critical decisions about new acquisitions and upgrades.

Resolution 8: That cybersecurity is the number one priority in the protection of your vital technology resources. The increased reliance of customers on your services demands failsafe systems. Investment in comprehensive cybersecurity is critical, and that includes the people, processes and tools you need to maximise data security and cloud-delivered solutions.

Resolution 9: That there be increased cooperation and partnerships among public and private sector interests to ensure harmonisation and common policy positions. Such collaboration provides a speedier resolution of conflicts and creates a more significant atmosphere of trust and appreciation of technology's value in improving our lives and well-being.

These are just some of the resolutions we offer for consideration at a time when the national mood is affected by the pandemic's challenges. Our optimism reflects the positive experiences in the national response to COVID-19. We can achieve even more by committing to our new year's resolutions in earnest.