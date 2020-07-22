Back to the digital office

Employees need tools that allow them to connect across the organisation, leverage intellectual property and gain insight from each other. The digital workplace delivers on these goals by fostering a stronger sense of culture and community within the workplace.While transformation in the workplace began as far back as the agricultural and industrial revolutions, the widespread proliferation of information technology forever changed the ways in which employees connect, collaborate and communicate. This is a summary of report findings from Deloitte, the multinational, professional services network and one of the “Big Four” accounting organisations worldwide.

This change accelerated over the last 30 years due to the emergence of three fundamental trends:

• Aging workforce: As baby boomers continue to retire, they are taking key knowledge with them, increasing the need to capture that knowledge.

• Information overload: Information is still growing at exponential rates, yet employees can't find what they need, even with technological advances.

• The need for speed: With the rapid pace of today's work environment, employees increasingly need to work faster and collaborate more effectively to get their jobs done. As workplace demographics continue to shift, employers struggle to meet the varying needs of a multigenerational workforce. As the use of the Internet and mobile devices grows, the pace of change continues to accelerate. These changes are further exacerbated by ongoing demands to increase productivity and cut costs, making it harder for employees to meet market expectations. Together, these trends are reshaping the work environment.

Respond to change

The emerging digital workplace can address these concerns by helping organisations:

• Support changes in working styles that enable employees to work more transparently and better leverage social networks.

• Unify offline and online communications by keeping employees connected through their mobile devices to provide anywhere, anytime access to tools and corporate information.

• Focus on employee experience by providing them with user experiences outside the firewall. Provide choice, flexibility and personalisation.

• Support virtual work environments that allow employees to stay connected in distributed and virtualised work locations while balancing customer privacy and operational risk.

• Minimise spending and enhance productivity by providing employees with the right tools and right information at the right time.

• Win the war on talent by offering the progressive and innovative environments that top candidates now expect.