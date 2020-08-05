Think like Google

At a time when the world is looking for solutions to current challenges, Google — the world's largest repository of information — draws on its reservoir of knowledge to share the latest data, insights, and inspiration. Their recent findings were mined from what people are searching for on the platform and watching on YouTube .

“Consumers are now experiencing fluid dayparts. Play is blending into work, and weeks are spilling into weekends. Without a structured schedule, people are searching for and engaging with content differently. While time is still in short supply for some, others find it challenging to fill the hours,” Google said in a recent report.

Outstripping the encyclopedias of the world by trillions of bytes, the search engine captures all our queries, offering a valuable resource of user interests and trends. One of the main transformations showing up in Google research is in the home. “Bedrooms have become offices. Living rooms are gyms. And our backyards have become our gateway to natural entertainment and wonder,” said the report.

And with more time on their hands and less space, people are searching for more ways to end their boredom. Many of the practices of listening and watching will likely stay — for example, the Netflix binge-watching frowned upon in the past.

Uncertainty has spawned unexpected benefits, with people exerting more mental energy and turning to virtual replacements in the absence of fitness classes, for example.

How do you maintain a social life when social distancing is the order of the day. As outlined in the report, “They're turning to live video channels on YouTube to feel less isolated — like students who need a replacement for their inaccessible study spaces and partners.”

The challenges of balancing work and leisure send people searching for alternatives. “We're seeing more and more people turn to humour — searching for jokes, sharing GIFs, and watching comedic content. People are maxed out mentally, so they're craving ease in daily activities and looking for humour to lighten the mood,” added Google.

One of the critical elements of the report is that many of the daily practices we engaged in are now taking place at home. “So, they may not be picking up their custom-made coffee on the way to work, but they're finding ways to make their own,” it said.

One of the most significant developments is the increase in people taking up hobbies, learning new skills, new languages and venturing into entrepreneurship. “The increase in DIY [do it yourself] projects now may cause a shift to consumption and expenditure habits in the future. As people learn more skills, they could feel more empowered to purchase equipment, ingredients, and parts versus products. From hair care to home maintenance, people are picking up new skills during the quarantine,” the report noted.

This could mean consumers will rely more on themselves in the future, and some service-based businesses may need to show support for these new DIY behaviours.

Feedback:digital_life@jamaicaobserver.com