TikTok for businesses big and small
The Digital Life
While a decision on the future ownership of TikTok hangs in the air, the owners are busily expanding their services by introducing a Partners Programme for advertisers.
It is a move which opens up a market of millions of worldwide users to businesses, both big and small, including those in the Caribbean. TikTok has eclipsed Snapchat and other short video tools as the 'go-to' for young online users. “We're building new opportunities for marketers to be creative storytellers and meaningfully engage with the TikTok community,” the company was quoted as saying on Social Media Today. “We're thrilled to collaborate with some of the most strategic and trusted leaders in the advertising industry and continue giving marketers access to more tools to successfully create, measure and optimise ad campaigns on TikTok.”
Strengthening relationships with TikTok creators and brands is a top priority right now. TikTok for Business was launched last June. The company is doing everything in its power to maximise the app's revenue and advertising potential as negotiations continue over its future.
