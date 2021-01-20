Time to switch from WhatsApp to Signal Messenger

There was a mad rush to switch from WhatsApp to Signal Messenger and Telegram after users received an ultimatum to agree to share information with Facebook or lose access to the app by February 8th. Facebook, the owners of WhatsApp came under intense pressure and moved the deadline to mid February, but not before millions started switching away.

The move is similar to that of Apple a month ago requiring iOS app makers, including WhatsApp, to detail the information they collect from users. The good news is that there are alternatives to WhatsApp and topping the list is Signal Messenger, which offers encrypted chat and extends that protection to voice and video calls. More than 100,000 users installed Signal across Apple and Google's app stores in two days, while Telegram picked up nearly 2.2 million downloads, according to data analytics firm Sensor Tower, reports Reuters.

What makes Signal App better than WhatsApp? Signal is touted to be the world's most secure app, and there is no fear of sharing user data. Even the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, is urging a switch to Signal. Musk slammed Facebook over its latest privacy policy updates for its supposedly secure encrypted messaging app WhatsApp. Shortly after, Signal tweeted that it was working to handle the surge of new users.

Signal does not store your data and gives extended, on-screen privacy options, including app-specific locks, blank notification pop-ups, face-blurring anti-surveillance tools, and disappearing messages. Signal can send encrypted text, video, audio and picture messages and make one-to-one voice calls or conference a group.