Tinder had a good COVID time

IF you are still looking for love in these COVID times, you may want to drop your reservations and turn to Tinder .

According to the latest Swipe report on the dating app, more people found time to swipe their little hearts out.

Tinder messaging and swiping on the app were up double digits towards the end of the year, compared to the distant pre-pandemic days.

“In an unprecedented year, when faced with new obstacles, Tinder members adapted and got creative about how they connected,” read the release.

Dating apps proved “an essential survival tool”, with pandemic pickup lines mentioning “quarantine & chill”, hand washing, and other COVID-19 talking points taking over the platform in March, while mask talk was up by nearly ten times compared to 2019.

Meanwhile, Tinder went political in the wake of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement with phrases like, “If you don't support BLM, we aren't gonna work.” Also popular were pandemic-related requests in users' bios such as concerns for hygiene and mask-wearing.

Last year, Tinder's 2019 year in Swipe review found users weren't afraid to mix love and politics. According to this year's report, politics was a hotter topic than ever before, with many users laying down political deal-breakers right in their bios.

TikTok mentions also featured on Tinder with the issue of whether you were “ TikTok Famous” – growing eight times more in 2020. The top songs on Tinder included Cardi B's WAP followed by Drake and Lil Durk's Laugh Now Cry Later, and Rockstar by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch.