Tourism's technology pivot

THE Caribbean's first COVID-19 Christmas shows that it is possible to have a winter season and welcome visitors to our properties and attractions despite the challenges.

Guests have been welcomed at our airports and shepherded through the necessary safety protocols. With the most significant emphasis on cleanliness and protection, hotels perform the required checks from the time of arrival to when guests are in their rooms, out dining, or lounging in fun areas.

It is impressive how hotel staff manage to communicate their unseen smiles, due to the obligatory face masks, through exemplary service at every level. The reaction of guests confirms their desire to enjoy a holiday without the worry of contracting COVID-19. Those who move around to nearby shops and entertainment facilities speak of the confidence they have in the authorities' strict protocols, recognising that these measures are for both resident and visitor populations. It is in stark contrast to the repeated instances of some who insist that it is unconstitutional for them to wear a mask.

As the winter tourist season proceeds, it is worth noting that there have been no instances of COVID-19 in our resilient corridors. It is a tribute to our Ministry of Tourism and their partners who effected these corridors in June to aid visitors' return.

While we quietly appreciate developments in the land-based tourism sector, let us spare a thought for the cruise sector. The shutdown there has had a severe impact not only on vessel operators but also on ancillary services. The spanking new ports opened up in recent times sit idle, waiting for a change in circumstances. At the start of the pandemic cruise ships were community spreaders, and were in some instances marooned for several weeks. Being the most attractive of cruise destinations, the Caribbean has suffered from losing this vital traffic and awaits the resumption with cautious optimism.

In anticipation of the return, the cruisers have implemented some of the strictest protocols. One of the most popular cruisers, Royal Caribbean, turned to technology to create increased safety and better manage their on-board guests. Though the company had been using technology for several years, the pandemic forced a review and the roll-out of an enhanced mobile app called Muster 2.0. Vacationers have learned that one of the essential safety measures is to know your muster point in case of an emergency. It is one of the least-loved, but most important, parts of a cruise vacation – the safety drill – now transformed from a process designed for large groups of people into a faster, more personal “one-to-few” approach that guests can complete on their own time. To reduce long queues from crowding, the company now staggers arrival times and manages the ebb and flow in parking lots, drop-off areas and terminals, encouraging physical distancing from car to stateroom.

The app also facilitates quick and easy check-in by scanning passport information and uploading a 'selfie' security photo. It is self-service, as guests can generate a mobile boarding pass and qualify for an expedited boarding process. It means that guests get on-board seamlessly and safely in minutes. Royal Caribbean also introduced digital keys so that guests can unlock staterooms with their smartphones by downloading a digital key, available in just a few taps. All these measures reduce the contact guests have with crews and provides increased safety for all on-board.

We wait to see how negotiations between the tourism authorities and the cruise sector will proceed. Both sides must expect assurances that health protocols will be adhered to rather than repeat the early stages of the pandemic when cruise ships were denied port entry.

Ernie St Valle, tourism observer.