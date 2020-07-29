TRANSFORMER — Steven Whittingham

It's official. The new transformer has arrived at GraceKennedy (GK). He's Steven Whittingham, head of Digital Transformation.

Well ahead of the June 2022 release of the movie Transformers 7, Steven steps into this new role armed with a solid track record and determined to lead a strategic team at GK.

Highly enthusiastic about taking on his new responsibilities, his rallying call to his team is, “Let's transform GK.”

He adds, “The last few months have shown how rapidly the business landscape can change, and how important it is for GK to leverage opportunities presented through digitisation. The work at GK has already begun, and I am ready to take the lead and ensure we are well-equipped for the future. Especially within GK's financial business, the future is digital.”

GK's Group CEO Don Wehby is equally pleased with the appointment.

“Steven has been a tremendous asset to GraceKennedy, having joined the group in 2013 with an impressive track record in investments and economics,” he says. “He has leadership responsibility for several areas within GK and has risen to every single challenge. I am confident that he will achieve similar results in this critical area of GraceKennedy's strategy, which has become even more crucial, given the increased reliance on digital solutions in our new normal.”

As we await the release of the newest Transformers, a franchise which has generated some US$48 billion, we look closer to home and track the performance of Steven Whittingham and his team of change makers.