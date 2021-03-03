Turn down the volume

Are you annoyed by the sudden changes in volume when you watch TV? It often happens when advertisments begin playing or you change channels. As more people switch to streaming, the changes in volume can be very distracting and intrusive. And it's particularly disturbing if you're dealing with sleeping children, sensitive spouses, or neighbours who may regard you as insensitive. Thankfully, there are some ways to save your reputation and your family's sanity. Follow these tips:

Roku players and TVs: Press * while playing video, scroll to Volume mode, and select Leveling.

Fire TV devices: Head to Settings > Display & Sounds > Audio > Advanced Audio and enable Volume Leveler. (You can also turn on a dialogue booster from the same menu.)

Apple TV: Head to Settings > Video and Audio, then enable Reduce Loud Sounds.

Samsung Smart TVs: Check under Settings > Sound > Expert Settings for a setting called Auto Volume.

LG WebOS TVs: Check under Settings > Sound > Volume Mode for a setting called Auto Volume.

Vizio SmartCast TVs: From the menu, head to Audio and turn on Volume Leveling.