Two cameras for your Apple Watch

A company called Wristcam has come up with an accessory which adds two cameras to your Apple Watch, and it's already sold out for December.

The wristband carries a front-facing 2MP camera, as well as an 8MP outward-facing camera with a light-emitting diode (LED) light that blinks/pulses while recording. It can shoot photos and high-definition (HD) videos.

There is a live-streaming option available as well, but Apple's FaceTime app is not an option since this is a third-party accessory. There is in-built 8GB storage, or users may upload to the iPhone photos app or cloud storage.

The bands, which are available in multiple colours, are compatible with Apple Watch Series 1-6 and even the new SE.