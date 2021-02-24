Welcome to Clubhouse exclusive

Clubhouse is the latest rage in social networking.

The app allows members to hold discussions on a variety of topics and has attracted membership of celebrities such as Elon Musk. who reached out to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

However, Clubhouse is invite-only and exclusively for iOS. This exclusivity has contributed to the worldwide attention. That invitation can only come from someone who's already a member.

For now, each new user can invite two others.

Since the app only works on iOS you may have to get a second, cheaper phone as some people with Android phones are doing.

Members are prompted for topics of interest and Clubhouse recommends conversation rooms and individuals to follow.

The big difference between Clubhouse and other networking apps is that its audio only.