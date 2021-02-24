WhatsApp cut-off pushed back

WhatsApp has extended the deadline for users to agree to their new privacy rules to May 15th. According to Techcrunch, WhatsApp “will not delete” user accounts that don't accept the policy updates but they “won't have full functionality of WhatsApp ” until they accept.

WhatsApp says that “for a short time, you'll be able to receive calls and notifications but won't be able to read or send messages from the app”. The duration of the “short time” is not defined.

There is still hope for those who accept the changes after May 15, but accounts will be deemed inactive after 120 days of inactivity. There is an offer to provide guidance for those who want to migrate their chat history and download a report of their account before May 15.