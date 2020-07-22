Why software updates are important

Things happen so quickly in the digital sphere that you must ensure that you keep abreast of all the changes, and one such area is the software driving the tools you use.

Software updates may be fast and furious, but they are necessary. Updates repair security holes or remove bugs. Most of the time they are upgrades offering new features and clearing outdated ones from your device.

It is time to update the software on your iPhone to iOS 13.6 since Apple just released nearly 30 security fixes. The updates affect features such as audio, Bluetooth, Kernel, mail, messages, Safari Login AutoFill, and WebKit.

If you're an Android user, update your phone the easy way by installing an app from Quantum4 which “will automatically check for updates to your installed apps & games and will notify you as soon as updates are available after each ended call”. Go to Google Play to download.

And for those not caught up in the fears about Huawei phones, there's a handy tool for managing them with your Windows and Mac computers.

Head to this site https://consumer.huawei.com/en/support/hisuite/ and follow the instructions.