World podcaster Heneka Watkis-Porter

ONE of the hallmarks of Jamaica's achievements in the digital world may have gone unnoticed by many. Topping the podium for worldwide podcasts is Heneka Watkis-Porter, an outstanding radio personality who transformed audio into one of the most significant successes of the digital world.

Watkis-Porter's foray into podcasting was driven by her need to expand her audience beyond Jamaica. In what can only now be described as proactive, she started to learn the techniques of podcasting. The word podcast is coined from iPod and broadcast, and it is not surprising that Apple is the world's top site for this form of audio content which millions use every day for personal development, company branding and much more.

Recognising the value of podcasts, Watkis-Porter redesigned her then 15-minute weekly radio series The Entrepreneurial You for worldwide consumption via a 30-minute podcast.

What emerged is an expanded focus on business development encouraged by mentors of world-class stature and encounters with international business leaders. Among these movers and shakers are British business magnate Richard Branson, motivational speaker Les Brown, John Lee Dumas who hosts an award-winning podcast, the Jamaica Stock Exchange's Marlene Street-Forrest, marketing strategist Amy Porterfield, TV presenter Paul Carrick Brunson, author Seth Godin and many others. Watkis-Porter admits it has been easier to reach out and touch international players than those in her immediate community. “We still have a mindset which restricts direct contact with influential players. You must go through hoops and gatekeepers to reach these key people, who have much thoughts and guidance to share,” she says.

But it does not stop her from giving critical advice to companies as they work to transform their businesses. Watkis-Porter urges companies coping with dramatic changes in their circumstances, and in particular that of their employees, to introduce spoken word tools. “Companies should look at creating branded podcasts/internal podcasts to help to disseminate relevant content to their stakeholders,” she suggests. One of her many recommendations includes the introduction of internal podcasts to team members. “Say you have a team of 500, and you would like to boost your communication, increase their morale and share the successes and challenges. There is nothing more personable and effective than leveraging a podcast which they can listen to at their convenience and feel more involved in the process,” she says.

Watkis-Porter has also done virtual hosting of events (conferences and expos), something she introduced in 2017, bringing together 14 speakers from four countries over four days.

Looking back at her progress over the past three-and-a-half years, Watkis-Porter does not regret undergoing the move to take on the world virtually. She has become an international speaker, coach and renowned podcaster, reaching an audience that spans 125 countries. The reviews confirm the impact of her productions.

The success of her podcast series opened up an opportunity to franchise with Leadercast, an international operation which she represents in Jamaica. An impressive line-up includes some of the world's highly respected motivational speakers. “Anyone who has staged a conference knows the challenges and the extensive stage management required. Sponsors and participants wanted to be up close and personal with the keynote presenters. After successfully staging four such events, stakeholders realised they weren't missing out. It is incredible what COVID has done. The reluctance has gone. People have embraced virtual meetings and the showcasing of products and services online,” says Watkis-Porter.

All of this shows how she was ahead of her time and in the vanguard of digitisation. “My aspiration is for transforming Jamaica into a truly digital society. I have a dream that all Jamaicans know what a podcast is, listen to them and start their own. I have been evangelising, doing one-on-one coaching, writing the book, and many people are picking up podcasting. So I take credit for that,” she says.

She is determined to share this success with the world, and a visit to her website is an opportunity to learn the mechanics with podcasting courses, workshops and resources. She introduces herself as a coach and inspirational leader. “As I live my life's purpose of 'life transformation through inspiration', it is my duty to help you move from a place of feeling stuck to the realisation that you can accomplish anything you want,” she says.