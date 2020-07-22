Youth show the way

Lianne McNaughton's vision was to create a facility for young people to take advantage of technology and even lead the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

She saw technology as the catalyst for capacity-building among young people and so was born Youth Can Do IT (YCDI), which is expected “to be the tech talent pipeline for the Caribbean”.

Over the past four years, YCDI has spearheaded many activities across Jamaica, including mentorship programmes, summer camps, career days, community centre projects and, as to be expected, virtual events.

The group's mission has led them to go beyond Jamaica to design and develop a mentorship programme for the Caribbean School of Data (CSOD) which will be offered in approximately seven countries and involve some 1500 young people.

The impact of YCDI is international, since topping the Hackaton in Europe and participating in events sponsored by Microsoft and other leading technology companies.

The work of YCDI is testament that many young people are determined to demonstrate initiative and vision in mapping out a better world, this time with technology at the centre.

Get involved with YCDI by visiting their website at www.ycdi.online .