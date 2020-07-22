Youth show the way
Lianne McNaughton's vision was to create a facility for young people to take advantage of technology and even lead the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
She saw technology as the catalyst for capacity-building among young people and so was born Youth Can Do IT (YCDI), which is expected “to be the tech talent pipeline for the Caribbean”.
Over the past four years, YCDI has spearheaded many activities across Jamaica, including mentorship programmes, summer camps, career days, community centre projects and, as to be expected, virtual events.
The group's mission has led them to go beyond Jamaica to design and develop a mentorship programme for the Caribbean School of Data (CSOD) which will be offered in approximately seven countries and involve some 1500 young people.
The impact of YCDI is international, since topping the Hackaton in Europe and participating in events sponsored by Microsoft and other leading technology companies.
The work of YCDI is testament that many young people are determined to demonstrate initiative and vision in mapping out a better world, this time with technology at the centre.
Get involved with YCDI by visiting their website at www.ycdi.online .
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy