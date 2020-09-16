Zoom beefs up security

Zoom , the most popular videoconferencing tool, has stepped up its security with two-factor authentication, or 2FA. News of the tightened security comes as Zoom hit the money pot with earnings and share prices, making huge jumps.

The extra layer of security works with all variants of Zoom, from Web and desktop to mobile. It is reassuring news to protect our digital accounts which are a target for hackers. These malicious attacks are waged against governments, companies, and individuals and have become commonplace, forcing many to search for alternatives to Zoom. Therefore, it is essential to protect all online accounts with more than just a password.

Zoom bombing, where someone storms a virtual meeting with offensive material, has heightened security concerns. Other potential problems may come from virtual learning and the increased usage of devices at home. Recently, under-age children in an online class in the US were exposed to raunchy material.

It is effortless to add 2FA to a Zoom account: Click on Profile on your Zoom screen. Scroll down to Two-Factor Authentication and click on the option. Next, select which form of 2FA you'd like to enable. The choices include using a primary telephone number or alternative e-mail address.