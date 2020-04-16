COVID-19 crunch time: Now comes the real test

The Jamaican Government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic has, in broad measure, been fairly good. Indeed, the Administration has deservedly received commendations from key entities such as the World Health Organization (WHO).

But yesterday's forced lockdown of the parish of St Catherine, for one week at least, is a clear demonstration that the time for small measures is over and the Government will now face the real test of its ability of manage the spread of the coronavirus.

Between Tuesday, March 10, when we had the first confirmed case of the virus, and Monday, April 13, the number of cases inched up at a pace that could have lulled us into complacency.

The dramatic jump from 73 to 105 on Tuesday must surely be a wake-up call.

Any shortcoming by the Alorica call centre in Portmore, St Catherine, which may have caused the biggest hike in cases here, is not to be blamed on the Administration, as it cannot monitor all 270,580 registered companies, based on 2007 World Bank figures.

Not to mention the plethora of unregistered companies hiding from the tax man. What the Government may be blamed for, however, is its seeming over-reliance on everyone complying voluntarily with the COVID-19 orders.

This would be okay in a perfect Jamaica, but we are anything but. T

hat is why we urged the Administration in our March 24, 2020 editorial to “Send a hard message to those defying coronavirus warnings” as we commented on the alleged breaches by the entertainers called Elephant Man and Bad Bwoy Trevor.

“There are always going to be those self-centred individuals in society who couldn't care less about the well-being of others and insist on doing whatever it is that, as the saying goes, floats their boat. It is the duty of the Government to act expeditiously to protect the society from the misdeeds of such individuals,” we wrote.

The prime minister announced that the police and health authorities have been instructed to launch an investigation into the circumstances under which the outbreak at the call centre occurred and to pursue charges where appropriate.

Let us see what will become of this, especially as this is an expatriate company, which we usually tip-toe around because they provide big job numbers. If found wanting, the call centre should be made an example of.

On another matter relating to the lockdown of St Catherine, it was not a good look seeing on social media the desperate race by motorists to leave Portmore, St Catherine, Tuesday night, after the announcement.

One wonders if there were people with the coronavirus among those in the apparent exodus. Was the notice period for Bull Bay and Cornpiece that long?

As further tests, the Government is being watched for its handling of the 45 Jamaican cruise ship workers who are now wandering the high seas on the Marella Discovery 2.

We believe that a big opportunity was missed to receive them while they were in Jamaican waters recently, as is their constitutional right. Yet another challenge will be the handling of the expected large number of deportees from the United States.

The Government is already defending the rights of the deportees to be taken in, but has not been as forthright about the rights of the cruise ship workers. As we said, it's now crunch time.