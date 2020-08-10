'Brogad' is as much to blame

Dear Editor,

Listening to the prime minister in recent months one senses quite clearly that he is focused primarily on retaining State power and not on protecting the lives of the Jamaican people who elected him to serve.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has implemented policies that have been destined to fail, and he seeks to please one and all while really ending up pleasing no one.

What has been termed his “middle of the road” driving is now resulting in what was always going to be the end result — absolute chaos.

Despite this, the honourable prime minister now seeks to lambaste Jamaicans saying that those who do not hear will “feel”. Why the threat and the blame instead of the prime minister accepting his role, and that of his Government, relating to their wishy-washy leadership causing what we are now experiencing?

It is no secret that the lockdown of Portmore was a joke, with people coming in and out with absolute ease; the tracking of visitors is non-existent; the contact tracing of the people who had associated with the infected has apparently ceased; “mandatory” masks is clearly anything but mandatory; and the roads after 11:00 pm are starting to look as if no curfew exists.

Amidst this chaos, where has the prime minister and the Government been with their enforcement policies to make Jamaicans feel safe and to show that the Government is really serious about protecting us?

As the pollsters continue to predict a landslide in the upcoming general election, the prime minister ought to be grateful that the Peter Phillips-led Opposition is apparently as unpopular as they are and he should not be fooled into thinking that he is as loved and revered as his inner circle and political hacks would want him to believe.

It is my certain opinion that the Jamaica Labour Party and Prime Minister Holness have failed the Jamaican people where it matters most, and when they are preaching about prosperity they clearly forgot to mention that this would seemingly apply only to their own.

I implore Holness to stop the chatter and slow the ever-increasing photo opportunities and get on with leading us through this COVID-19 crisis. To that end, he would be well advised to follow his own advice and ensure that his motorcades and rallies do not become the next COVID-19 hot spots.

Peter Simpson

Old Harbour

St Catherine