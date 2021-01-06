'Butch' Stewart was a great human being

Dear Editor,

My heart could not have been more broken and in tears on hearing of the death of the great giant, Gordon “Butch” Stewart.

In the many years of my professional life, from an early start in the civil service, then on international investment to academic enterprise, Stewart has always been some one who avails himself to others.

He was always willing to share ideas and was always congenial to investors, as well as to myself as a Jamaican woman. No matter what the event; be it gala event or a mass at Sts Peter and Paul, he would always say “hi” with a smile, never too great to greet the common folk.

Charming, kind, true to his word, you could always depend on Stewart to follow through on every promise. He could understand immediately how to match ideas with partners and appropriate funding. In fact, I was just penning a letter for his attention regarding potential solutions for hospitality home tourism in Jamaica.

His passing is a deep wound. Butch Stewart was a true Jamaica with a caring heart.

My condolence to the Sandals Group, which continues to offer sacrificial care and resources to the Jamaican people.

To his family, my tears are with you. We can only grieve the loss of a truly great human being.

Helen-Ann Elizabeth

helenannelizabethwilkinson@yahoo.co.uk