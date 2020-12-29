'Butchered goat optimism' — a spiritual perspective

Dear Editor,

In the midst of the hustle and bustle of Christmas preparation, it is interesting to know that a nice goat such as this has been slaughtered, not for Christmas dinner, but as a ritual to kick off the foundation laying of a project in Mountain View as reported in the Jamaica Observer Sunday, December 13.

Many are those who have practised this as part of our culture in the past but have no clue of the spiritual implications on the people and the buildings — it is blood sacrifice.

My ministry helped to enlighten people decades ago on television and radio about the evil effects of such a practice. It is not cultural, but an invocation of evil spirits.

Many have stopped their contractors from doing this practice and got their houses cleansed through the use of prayers and the word of God (the Holy Bible) to destroy the power of evil spirits as a result of the blood rituals. Some who even buried animal heads under their buildings saw smoke evolving from the floor of the house during prayers. Glory to God!

Hear what the Holy Scriptures say in Isaiah 52:

4) For thus saith the Lord God, my people went down aforetime into Egypt to sojourn there; and the Assyrian oppressed them without cause.

5) Now, therefore, what have I here, saith the LORD, that my people is taken away for nought? They that rule over them make them to howl, saith the LORD; and my name continually every day is blasphemed.

6) Therefore my people shall know my name: Therefore they shall know in that day that I am he that doth speak: behold, it is I.

Through the late Bishop Dr Joseph O Ade-Gold and myself many teachings were done in this nation and the most result-oriented of those teachings was that of 'blood rituals' at the foundation of houses which invoke demonic spirits and cause the dwellers or occupants to be tormented (haunted houses). The programmes also enlightened the viewers as to the effects of these operations and how to destroy them or be delivered from them. See Treasure Hunters: Overcomers Hunting For Revival.

Another eye-opening one was the teaching on the evil effects of “nine nights” — a Jamaican culture which is always kept nine days after the death of a person. This also carries evil connotations.

Why not use the Bible at the foundations of our buildings? Let us follow righteousness and the nation shall be exalted in Jesus name.

Jesus sets you free!

Bishop Grace O Ade-Gold

Arise Shine Apostolic and Deliverance Ministries

graceadegold@gmail.com