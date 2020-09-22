'Dissing' of Portia? Nonsense!

Dear Editor,

I know you guys are news reporters and reporting is what reporters do. However, one reporting you should not have even considered is that nonsensical assertion from A J Nicholson that the reason for the People's National Party's (PNP) devastating loss at the polls was largely because former party leader and prime minister Portia “Mama” Simpson Miller had been “dissed”.

A J Nicholson is a man who is wedded to nonsense; that is the reason, up to this day, he stands neck deep in idiocy.

Everyone knows that the former leader was weak on substance. She was mostly a showhorse, which does not hold political currency for long.

Listen, people like A J only do the country, and the advancement of its democracy, a disservice with his nonsensical utterances.

The country is in a different place now and it has left Mama P and A J behind. Please, help the country move forward with ignoring guys like A J; their views and statements are not fit to print.

Jay Kirby

citysmile7@yahoo.com