Dear Editor,

Speculations were rife as to whether COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted for the holiday season. Some may be disappointed, but I am pleased with Prime Minister Andrew Holness's announcement of curfew adjustments and other measures, such as gathering for the Christmas season, particularly on the public holidays.

Christmas will look different this year. We cannot rely on human conscience to do the right thing, so the restrictions backed by enforcement are needed.

I grew up in Linstead, which is widely known for its 'Grand Market' on Christmas Eve. It is an event that nearly every native of the town looks forward to and it also attracts many from across the country. Sadly, from all indications, our beloved grand market takes a break this year, at least from its standard format. It is hard to imagine the town being 'dead' early in the night on Christmas Eve, but as the saying goes: “If yuh want good yuh nose haffi run.”

New Year's Eve will be quiet as well as we usher in 2021. But if we get creative we can all say goodbye to 2020 by even 'running a boat', playing some games, 'watch night' online, and so on. The possibilities are endless.

Behind every dark cloud is a silver lining, so being locked up for Christmas has its perks. It takes us back to when family was foremost at this time. With beautiful decorations, music, TV, food, and laughter, Christmas at home can be as loving and joyous as it is meant to be.

Unfortunately, there are some who will find it difficult to do these things. This is where we should pull on our sense of community by sharing what we have with those in need.

Let us stay at home this Christmas, being thankful that we are still here because we survived 2020. We do not know what 2021 will bring, but we are tired of masks, COVID-19 reports; the kids want to return to school, etc. This pandemic has taken so much from us. For now, we fight back by obeying the rules and slowing the spread.

Suzette Campbell

suzette.prguru@gmail.com