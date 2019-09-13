'Kill dem all an' done' not the answer

Dear Editor,

“I object to violence because when it appears to do good, the good is only temporary; the evil it does is permanent.” — Gandhi

Police brutality and states of emergency are evidence that the prevailing opinion is that the best response to the wanton display of violence by criminals is to “kill dem all an' done”. But when have these solutions lowered the country's crime rate over the long term?

The Government of Jamaica needs to realise that crime is not a result of murders. Murders are the outcome of corruption, money laundering, scamming, human trafficking, and a sense of lawlessness that requires jungle justice to right systemic wrongs.

Understanding those facts, why has the Government not changed its approach to an intelligence-based, system-wide, peace-building machinery?

I am strongly suggesting that the Jamaican Government make better use of technology, going beyond drone shots of roadworks in the Corporate Area. How about the installation of cameras in public spaces and ensuring that law enforcement officials are trained and equipped with technology to assist in protecting and serving their country?

The Chinese Government has mastered the design and production of technology, yet their skills are being limited to road construction. We must expand the partnership to include the appropriation of suitable devices and monitoring systems that capture, report, store and produce information on crime, criminals and citizens' safety.

Furthermore, there must be a full understanding of what it means to create a peaceful society. The exclusive focus on bringing down murders is a chequered approach to an interconnected problem.

Success is not measured in the short-term drop in murders when criminals are strengthening their networks and retooling at a rate that outpaces the police.

Are major gangs being dismantled? Are violence-producers being caught and given lengthy sentences? Are citizens more confident that they can trust the system and ready to report without fear or retribution? Those are long-term results that we are hungry for, and as such all ministries must play an active role to provide a safer Jamaica for all.

Iyesha Grey

Parish chairman - St James

People's National Party Youth Organization

iyeshagrey@ymail.com