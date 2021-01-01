'Nuff love and respect' to public med staff

Dear Editor,

There are many things that are going right about Jamaica.

Challenges led me to visit a number of medical institutions in the holiday season and I must extend commendations to the public institutions across the island that are giving exemplary service to the people of Jamaica.

Cornwall Regional Hospital stands tall in the group. Despite not having a sole building, diagnostic services, such as echocardiograms, are conducted within minutes.

Medical workup, haematology, and other related tests are conducted with a minimal turnaround for results.

The Dental Clinic was decked with staff to respond to queries even on Christmas Eve. Staff at all levels displayed hospitality and professionalism.

The objective tangible evidence of the first-class care are the immaculate condition of restrooms in many areas found at the Cornwall Regional Hospital. Even in the most tear-jerking and emotional moments in the chemotheraphy area, it was peaceful to be in a festively decorated facility, air-conditioned, and spotless.

The staff at the Cornwall Regional Hospital are going way beyond the call of duty. Cheers, Chief Medical Officer Dr Fray.

Kudos too to the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital. Pristine washroom facilities in the emergency section with foot-operated bins and basins were encountered.

The staff in the pharmacy at Kingston Public Hospital worked to fill prescriptions on a Sunday afternoon. All while they have to listen to all the debate and fuss by patients in response to long waits. And, “chat we did... we ah pay taxes, dis ah nuh freeness...we ah nuh criminal,” etc.

Despite the ribbings they get, the caregivers in our country have not descended to doing harm to the Jamaican people.

“Nuff love and respect” from a grateful Jamaican citizen!

'ighting upah starm

writingupastorm@yahoo.com