#OurGradesMatter
Dear Editor,
The following is an open letter to Dr Wayne Wesley, registrar and CEO of Caribbean Examinations Council, and Fayval Williams, minister of education, Jamaica:
We wish to register our complaint and are requesting a review of the recently reported results of the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations based on the following:
1. Internal assessment or school-based assessments and predicted grades are incomparable as they significantly differ from those obtained by students. Example: Two students who worked in the same group, received the same internal assessment and predicted grade were granted grades one and four, respectively.
2. Students who have been awarded straight “A” profiles have been assigned grade six.
3. Students who sat the exam have been graded “Ungraded or Absent”.
4. The charge of US$30 to review each subject, keeping in mind that the errors were no fault of the student but the discrepancy brought about by the system.
Undoubtedly there are severe inconsistencies in the grading of CAPE and CSEC 2020 papers which have negatively impacted the lives of some of the cohort who throughout the academic year have been considered by teachers to be exceptional. It is to be noted that some students have been awarded scholarships from overseas and regional institutions and were put on a waiting list, but due to the CAPE results have now been denied.
We are extremely disappointed about this outcome having been assured that the examinations would have been fairly held during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Moreover, we are not a group of delinquents making an irrational stance against the prestigious Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), we are hard-working students seeking justice. We only want to advocate for the accurate allocation of our grades. We look forward to hearing from you.
Imani Pryce
#OurGradesMatter spokesperson
ourgradesmatter@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy