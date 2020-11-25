'Silence in the face of evil is itself evil'

Sad to say, but we have been here many times before.

The heartless murders of 81-year-old Ms Iciline McFarlane and her granddaughters, 10-year-old Christina McFarlane and six-year-old Mishane McFarlane, inside their house at Tryall Heights in St Catherine is not foreign to us.

We have seen, over the years, other acts of mindless savagery similar to that committed by the Barbarian scum who pulled those triggers on Sunday.

We can't forget the slaughter of Ms Charmaine Rattray and her daughter Ms Joeith Lynch in July 2011. Both were brutally chopped, shot, and beheaded in their house in Lauriston, St Catherine. Ms Rattray was just 40 years old; her daughter, 18, had just attained adulthood.

Four men are now serving life sentences for that gruesome act which moved a relative of the victims to ask: “What kind of demon possessed them to do this to two innocent women? Don't they have mothers, sisters, grandmothers? Don't they have a heart?”

We still remember, as well, the outpouring of grief after gunmen entered a house in Waterford, St Catherine, just about a year ago and shot dead 74-year-old Ms Pamela Russell, her 48-year-old daughter Ms Shemelia Russell-Craig, and her 21-year-old grandson Mr Romario Craig, a past student of Ascot High School.

Three members of one family gunned down in the place where they most likely felt safest — their home.

In April 2019 the country was stunned by the killing of a farmer, Mr Uriah Morgan, and his common-law wife Ms Mable Green — who were both in their 50s — as well as Mr Morgan's stepson from a previous relationship, 22-year-old Mr Odean Stephenson.

Their bodies were found with bullet wounds at their house in Bellefield, Manchester. From all reports, Mr Morgan was known to be a hard-working, peaceful, easy-going, good community man.

There have been many more. In fact, too many to be frank. Yet, we don't seem capable of putting an end to what is really an unending reign of terror by miscreants and their sponsors, who believe they have the authority to take lives.

Their iniquity is made worse by those who shelter, aid, and defend them, and is compounded by the silence of witnesses and those who have knowledge of their deeds.

Just over a week ago we pointed out in this space that societies can only function properly when there is respect for law and order and when it is absolutely clear that no one, regardless of their station, is above the law.

We are always cognisant of the unfortunate trust deficit between citizens and the police force, but again we urge people who witnessed what happened on Sunday in Tryall Heights, or who have information that can help the authorities apprehend the monsters who unleashed such terror on that household, to tell the police what they know.

There are many avenues available to do so without revealing your identity, such as Crime Stop and 1-800-CORRUPT.

Mr Dietrich Bonhoeffer, the noted German theologian and anti-Nazi dissident who was executed in 1945, put it best when he said: “Silence in the face of evil is itself evil: God will not hold us guiltless.”

The time of reckoning will come, hopefully sooner than later.